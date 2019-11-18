4 Shot Dead While Watching Football Game In Backyard In California: Cops

Police said they are looking for surveillance footage, witnesses to track the suspects (Representational)

Four people were shot dead and six others wounded while watching a football game in the backyard of a central California home on Sunday, police said.

"Three people died on scene," deputy Fresno police chief Michael Reed told reporters.

"One was critical and... succumbed to his injuries" after being rushed to a hospital, he added.

