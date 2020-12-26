Four Injured In A Shooting In Berlin: German Police

There was no indication of a political motive, a police spokeswoman said. (Representational)

Four people were injured in a shooting in the German capital Berlin in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

A police spokeswoman said four people were taken to hospital in the altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district, adding there was no indication of a political motive.

The Berlin fire service said earlier on Twitter that three people were seriously injured in the shooting.

