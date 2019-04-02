4 Dead In 'Multiple Homicide' At North Dakota Business

The bodies of three men and a woman were found inside RJR Maintenance and Management in the city of Mandan.

World | | Updated: April 02, 2019 07:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
4 Dead In 'Multiple Homicide' At North Dakota Business

Police did not have a motive but believed the "public at large" was not in danger.


Four people were found dead on Monday after a "multiple homicide" at a North Dakota property management business, police said.

The bodies of three men and a woman were found inside RJR Maintenance and Management in the city of Mandan, the city's police chief, Jason Ziegler, told a televised news conference. Police did not give the cause of death or the identities of the victims.

"This is currently being treated as a multiple homicide investigation," Ziegler said.

Police did not have a motive but believed the "public at large" was not in danger, Ziegler said.

"It looks like an isolated incident," he said, adding: "We are looking for a suspect."



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Multiple HomicideNorth Dakota

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISRONipsey HussleArvind KejriwalDelhiElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsShashi TharoorSambit PatraApril FoolSensexWhatsApp Aadhar Link With PanAutism DayPewDiePie

................................ Advertisement ................................