Four Children Killed In UK House Fire

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained by the authorities. (Representational)

Four children were killed in a house fire in UK's Stafford town on Tuesday, the police said.

We received a call at about 2.40 a.m. about the fire in a house located in the Highfields area, a Staffordshire police spokesman said.

"A search at the property is ongoing, but it is with great sadness we can confirm the deaths of four children at the property.

"Two adults and another child are being treated in hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," the spokesman said.

He said Staffordshire fire and rescue service personnel were examining the scene to establish the cause of the fire.