Four Children Killed In Netherlands As Train Hits Cargo Bicycle: Report

A cargo bicycle is popularly used by Dutch parents to transport their children.

World | | Updated: September 20, 2018 13:18 IST
The accident took place in the eastern city of Oss in Netherlands. (Representational)

Amsterdam: 

Four children were killed and at least one woman was wounded when a train struck a "cargo" bicycle, popularly used by Dutch parents to transport their children, the newspaper De Telegraaf reported.

De Telegraaf said the accident took place in the eastern city of Oss, near the German border.

A police statement confirmed a "very serious accident" had taken place with "gravely wounded and possibly multiple fatalities."

