Venezuela Detains 4 US Citizens in Alleged CIA Plot Against Maduro

Nearly a year after a US-Venezuela prisoner exchange raised hopes for improved relations, tensions have resurfaced with the detention of at least four US citizens by Venezuelan authorities.

Announced in September, these detentions are linked to claims by the Venezuelan government that the Americans and other foreign nationals were involved in a CIA and Spanish intelligence plot to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro. Both the US and Spanish governments have firmly denied the accusations.

Venezuela's Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, has alleged that the detained individuals, which also include two Spaniards and a Czech national, were part of a unit tasked with assassinating Maduro. He claims the group was motivated by a $15 million reward offered by the US for information leading to Maduro's arrest or conviction. According to Cabello, the plot involved an active US Navy SEAL and a shipment of US-made firearms, which Venezuelan authorities seized.

White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that Wilbert Castaneda, identified by Venezuela as the ringleader, is indeed an active US Navy member but insisted his visit to Venezuela was for “personal travel,” reports CNN. Meanwhile, media reports have suggested Castaneda is a dual US-Mexican citizen and was once a Navy SEAL.

While it is difficult to independently verify Venezuela's claims, critics argue that Maduro may be reviving old tactics to gain leverage in ongoing diplomatic tensions. In recent years, Maduro has repeatedly accused the US of meddling in Venezuelan affairs, including a 2018 assassination attempt involving a drone and multiple alleged coup attempts. Although these claims have been consistently denied by Washington, Maduro continues to rally domestic support by portraying the US as a foreign aggressor.

“The administration has made abundantly clear the expectation that additional Americans are not detained,” a US official stated last year when several US citizens were released as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela. However, with the latest detentions, this fragile truce seems to be unravelling.

Some Venezuelan officials are sceptical about Cabello's claims. “I think these are more loose dogs than a real involvement from the US government,” a source within the Venezuelan government said, referencing the $15 million reward that could attract “crazy adventurers.” However, President Maduro may simply be aiming to use the detainees as pawns in future negotiations, especially with the US election approaching.

Historically, Venezuela has used detained Americans as bargaining chips in diplomatic negotiations, obtaining the release of individuals close to Maduro in exchange for easing sanctions.