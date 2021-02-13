Donald Trump's Defense Team Rests Case In Senate Impeachment Trial

A Trump attorney said the goal of the impeachment case was "cancelling 75 million Trump voters". (File)

Former US President Donald Trump's defense team rested their case on Friday, urging the US Senate to acquit the former president of charges of inciting insurrection.

Bruce Castor, a Trump attorney, said the goal of the impeachment case was "cancelling 75 million Trump voters and criminalizing political viewpoints."

"That is what this trial is really about," Castor said. "The goal is to eliminate a political opponent." The trial will now move to questions from the senators sitting as jurors.

