Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif Gets 10 Years In Jail Over Corruption: Live Updates

The court verdict comes as a blow for Nawaz Sharif ahead of elections. (File)

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced to 10 years in jail over corruption. The verdict comes days before the general elections in the country. His daughter Maryam Sharif has been sentenced to seven years in jail. Earlier in the day, the accountability court had dismissed Nawaz Sharif's petition seeking to delay by a week the announcement of the verdict in one of the four corruption cases against him.

