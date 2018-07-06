Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif Gets 10 Years In Jail Over Corruption: Live Updates

Avenfield Corruption Case: The verdict against Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Sharif comes days before the general elections in the country.

World | | Updated: July 06, 2018 17:37 IST
The court verdict comes as a blow for Nawaz Sharif ahead of elections. (File)

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced to 10 years in jail over corruption. The verdict comes days before the general elections in the country. His daughter Maryam Sharif has been sentenced to seven years in jail. Earlier in the day, the accountability court had dismissed Nawaz Sharif's petition seeking to delay by a week the announcement of the verdict in one of the four corruption cases against him.

Here are the live updates in Nawaz Sharif case


Jul 06, 2018
17:37 (IST)
Nawaz Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court in July 2017 and barred from politics for being "dishonest" by failing to report a monthly income of 10,000 Emirati dirham ($2,723) from a company owned by his son, news agency Reuters reported. 
Jul 06, 2018
17:35 (IST)
Maryam Sharif daughter, Maryam, who was sentenced to seven years in jail, was widely seen as his chosen political heir. 
Jul 06, 2018
17:34 (IST)
Nawaz Sharif has served as the prime minister of Pakistan on three previous occasions. 
Jul 06, 2018
17:23 (IST)
The Avenfield case was among the four corruption cases filed against the former PM and his children by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Supreme Court's orders in the Panama Papers case which disqualified Nawaz Sharif.

Jul 06, 2018
17:19 (IST)
The verdict comes at a time when Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz is hospitalised in London. The counsel earlier in the day cited her poor health as the reason for the family's bid to have the verdict postponed.

Jul 06, 2018
17:14 (IST)
The accountability court delivered its verdict today in the Avenfield Corruption Case, which pertains to the purchase of four flats in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London 

Jul 06, 2018
17:12 (IST)
General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan on July 25. Pre-poll surveys suggest a hung assembly. 
Jul 06, 2018
17:08 (IST)
In the lead up to the verdict, Nawaz Sharif's opponent Imran Khan has gained substantially. 
Jul 06, 2018
17:06 (IST)
Both Maryam and Nawaz Sharif are in London. 
