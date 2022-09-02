Former Lanka Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa Allowed To Travel Abroad

Sri Lanka's highest court has allowed former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas until Jan. 15, anti-corruption body Transparency International Sri Lanka said on Friday.

"Court allowed Basil Rajapaksa to travel overseas upon a request made by his counsel seeking permission to go for medical check-ups. He is supposed to return by 15th January 2023," said Transparency International, which had sought a ban on his travels.

