For Pak Actor Hania Aamir, Water Bottles From Indian Fan After Indus Treaty Suspended

Pakistan stares at water scarcity after Indian suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. While Islamabad has warned against any move by India to stop sharing water, it has sparked humorous exchanges on social media, including digs at Pakistan over the issues it may face due to the lack of water.

The latest in this series is a viral video from India that shows a parcel of bottled water being readied to be sent to Hania Aamir, an actor and YouTuber from Pakistan who has a considerable fan following in India. She has over a million subscribers on YouTube and over 18 million followers on Instagram.

Tharak kam nahi honi chahiye 😂 pic.twitter.com/VW3L5pFuBS — Ashish (@error040290) April 29, 2025

The video appears to be shot at a local courier service in India. "To Hania Aamir, Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan, from India," read a note on the parcel seen in the video. Inside the box are over a dozen bottles of drinking water.

The man who shot the video is heard saying, "This boy brought a parcel today, and check who it is for. It's for Hania Aamir. And see what's inside - water bottles."

The Indus treaty was signed in 1960 and had lived through three wars, 1965, 1971, and 1999. India suspended the treaty after terror links to Pakistan emerged in the massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, citing "sustained cross-border terrorism".

The move sparked a meme fest on social media. Here are some of them:

Scene after Indus Water Treaty got suspended pic.twitter.com/eYmRkUR0va — narsa. (@rathor7_) April 23, 2025

Pakistani after India suspended Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan..😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/z2NHhzHvq4 — Meme King 👑 (@MemeKing_X) April 24, 2025

My DMs are flooded with hilarious water memes from Indian friends—here's my favorite! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/xmAmUskDF9 — Hania Aamir (@HaniaAamir__) April 28, 2025

Pakistan had called any move to stop the flow of water an "act of war".