Football Legend Diego Maradona To Undergo Brain Surgery For Blood Clot: Doctor

Diego Maradona is lucid, his doctor said (File)

Argentine football great Diego Maradona will undergo brain surgery for a blood clot in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, his doctor said.

"I will operate on him. It's a routine operation, he's lucid," said Leopoldo Luque.

World Cup winner Maradona, 60, was taken to hospital on Monday for a series of tests after feeling unwell.

A scan revealed the blood clot, which Argentine media are speculating was the result of a blow to the head.

