Florida Woman Arrested For Placing Child In Dryer And Starting Machine

Florida woman arrested on allegations of placing a child inside a laundry dryer. (File)

A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested over the weekend on allegations of placing a child inside a laundry dryer and switching on the machine. According to New York Post, Amber Chapman has been charged with aggravated child abuse as the 4-year-old boy sustained peculiar injuries that landed him in an emergency room.

The incident happened February and Ms Chapman has been charged with child abuse. The boy, who sustained grape-sized wound, told the doctors that Ms Chapman had put him inside the machine with some towels and that he "went around and around", according to the Post report.

The boy was under the care of the 35-year-old. He was found with head, face, back and abdomen injuries, said the authorities. In a recorded interview, he told the Lake County Sheriff's Office that Ms Chapman placed him in the dryer with towels and activated the machine. The 35-year-old even opened the door mid-cycle and then closed it again to resume the tumbling, he further said, according to ABC-affiliated WFTV.

The medical report stated that the Child Protection Team was unable to determine if being placed in the dryer caused the injuries. However, it also added that the severity of the injuries was consistent with what the boy told the doctors and deputies.

After gathering evidence, the police arrested Amber Champan on Saturday but she was later released on a $15,000 bond. The law enforcement officials did not release a motive for the horrifying abuse.

