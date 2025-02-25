Florida Road Rage Caught On Camera, Pickup Truck Driver Fires 11 Shots, 1 Dies

A person was killed and another sustained serious injuries after a man opened fire on them in Florida's Panama City. A video of two people arguing with the driver of a pickup truck over an unknown issue at a traffic light on Highway 231 went viral. When they got back into their vehicle, the pickup driver halted his grey Dodge Ram next to the red GMC Terrain SUV, fired 11 gunshots and sped away, the video showed.

As soon as the police received information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and saw two people lying in a pool of blood. The medical emergency team arrived at the scene and took the victims to the nearby hospital, where one of them was declared dead and another remained in critical condition.

Police have arrested the suspects, Jubal Simmons and Ivybella Encino, in connection with the deadly shooting.

The suspected gunman, Simmons, is charged with first-degree premeditated homicide murder and evidence alteration. Encino has been charged with aggravated violence on an officer and evading police with a disregard for the safety of people or property, as per The NY Post.

In another road rage incident that took place on US 301 near Walmart, a 28-year-old Palmetto man suffered a minor injury during a shooting after a truck driver opened fire on his vehicle.

Earlier, a 29-year-old Indian-origin man, Gavin Dasaur, was shot dead in a suspected road rage incident in the US state of Indiana. The horrific incident occurred when Mr Dasaur was on his way home with his wife. He was shot dead after an argument at an intersection on Indy's southeast side.

Mr Dasaur was rushed to the hospital but died during the treatment.