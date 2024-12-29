Florence's Secret 16th-Century Passageway Opens To Public After 450 Years

A secret passageway built in 1565 for the ruling Medici family in Florence, Italy, has opened to the public for the first time. The 2,460-foot Corridoio Vasariano connects three landmarks: Palazzo Vecchio, Uffizi Galleries, and Palazzo Pitti, reports CNN.

The passage was commissioned by Cosimo I de' Medici, the Duke of Florence, and designed by the renowned Renaissance painter and architect Giorgio Vasari. Constructed in just five months, the corridor provided a secure and private route for the Medici rulers to travel between their official offices at the Uffizi and their residence at Palazzo Pitti, without having to walk through the busy streets of Florence. It remained off-limits to everyone except the Medici family and their closest staff.

The corridor is a remarkable architectural feat, featuring a covered walkway with terracotta bricks, large porthole windows that offer glimpses of the city, and 106 steps that provide access to different parts of the cityscape. The passage was also filled with over 1,000 pieces of art from the 18th century.

For many years, the corridor was only accessible through private tours and exclusive visits, with a steep fee for those lucky enough to enter. However, in 2016, it was closed for safety reasons and underwent an extensive renovation. The renovation, which took eight years and cost approximately $11.5 million, restored the corridor to its former glory.

Now, after nearly five centuries, the passageway is open to the public, with tickets priced at 43 euros (Rs 3,828), which also grant access to the Uffizi Galleries, one of the world's most famous art museums, housing masterpieces by Michelangelo, Raphael, Caravaggio, and many more.

Simone Verde, the director of the Uffizi Galleries, referred to the Vasari Corridor as a "mythical place" and a "parallel city within the city." The Medici's cultural influence, he noted, played a crucial role in shaping the Renaissance and had a lasting impact on the courts of modern Europe.

Today, visitors can tour the Corridoio Vasariano in small groups of 25. The corridor offers stunning views of the city's architecture, including the famous Ponte Vecchio, the medieval bridge that spans the Arno River.