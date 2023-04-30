Flipped Cars To Uprooted Trees, Videos Show Destruction Caused By Powerful Florida Tornado

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down in the city.

A powerful tornado flipped cars, uprooted trees and destroyed buildings as severe weather ripped through Florida, US, on Saturday. Several horrifying videos shared on social media captured the devastation caused by the strong twister.

One viral video showed cars stacked onto one another in an open parking lot and damaged buildings, including one with its facade ripped off and another with a falling gutter.

Palm Beach Gardens Florida apartment complex pic.twitter.com/hxyzvZOZDn — Scoyk (@BVanScoyk) April 29, 2023

Palm Gardens | Florida | Tornado pic.twitter.com/QI4xIVtbcm — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) April 29, 2023

Another clip captured the moment a small vehicle was dramatically tossed into the air after the wind caught it, rolling it several times to the surprise of others on the highway. The video, shot from within another car, even showed debris swirling around in the street as cars are pushed by the powerful gusts.

Florida | Tornado touched down in North Palm Beach area flipping over cars and slicing through residential neighborhoods pic.twitter.com/89WUadx9tO — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) April 29, 2023

Other footage showed the aftermath of the tornado passing through communities. "Florida | Another video of tornado damage in Palm Beach area," the caption of the Twitter post read.

Florida | Another video of tornado damage in Palm Beach area pic.twitter.com/kpMu6USBv3 — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) April 29, 2023

According to the New York Post, the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down in the city. In a tweet, the agency said, "We are currently in the process of surveying damage along the path of the tornado and will release more information once our survey is completed."

In follow-up tweets, the weather page said a Tornado Watch would be in place for Sunday for much of Florida. "Another active weather day is expected in SFL with strong winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes possible. Main timing for activity would be sunrise-mid morning for NW areas, and late morning-early afternoon for the east coast," the weather service said.

Around 12 million people across the state have been placed under a level 2 risk for severe weather.

As per the outlet, the thunderstorms were travelling across the Gulf of Mexico from Texas, which was hit with hail and powerful winds on Thursday. Officials said that the peninsula could also be in for damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail and heavy rainfall through Saturday night.