Flights From All Iran's Airports Cancelled Until Tomorrow Morning: Report

Iran implemented restrictions on flights on Tuesday when it launched missiles at Israel, in an attack to which Israel vowed to respond.

The flights have reportedly been cancelled due to operational restrictions (Representational)
Dubai:

Flights from all Iran's airports will be cancelled until 6 a.m. local time (0230 GMT) on Monday from 9 p.m. on Sunday, Iran's state media said, citing a spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation.

The flights have been cancelled due to operational restrictions, state media cited the spokesperson as saying without providing further details.

