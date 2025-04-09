Flight Carrying Tahawwur Rana Has Left US, To Land In Delhi Tomorrow: Sources

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, India's most wanted who is accused of plotting the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, is on way back to face the law. A special flight carrying him departed from the US this evening after he exhausted all legal avenues to stop his extradition.

Rana will land in Delhi tomorrow afternoon, sources said, and he will be arrested by the National Investigation Agency immediately. A joint team of the National Investigation Agency and the Research and Analysis Wing is reportedly bringing him back.

He is likely to be presented in a Delhi court, sources said. The Mumbai police have not been officially informed when he would be transferred to the city.