'Fix Your Broken Country': Trump Says German Chancellor Doing "Terrible Job"

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is doing a "terrible job" back at home, asking the latter to focus on the domestic problems as the rift between the two intensifies over the handling of the conflict in Iran.

At an executive order signing event in The Oval office, Trump said, "The German chancellor is doing a terrible job. He's got immigration and energy problems, and a problem with Ukraine. He criticised me for Iran, so I asked him, "Would you like Iran to have a nuclear weapon?" He said no. I said, "Well then, I guess I'm right."

In a similar remark on a Truth Social post, Trump said Metz should focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as stop interfering with the countries trying to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

"The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (Where he has been totally ineffective!), and fixing his broken Country, especially Immigration and Energy, and less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat, thereby making the World, including Germany, a safer place!" he said.

Meanwhile, Trump's call to reduce US troops in Germany has surprised many at the Pentagon, Politico reported.

A congressional aide told Politico, The Pentagon was not expecting it and has not been planning any kind of drawdown. But we have to take him seriously because he was serious about it during his first administration."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president said his administration was "reviewing a possible reduction of troops in Germany," with a decision expected soon.

The remarks came as Friedrich Merz suggested the Trump team was being outplayed in talks with Iran aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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