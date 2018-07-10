Last 5 Trapped In Thai Cave Will Be Brought Out 'At Same Time': Official

Rescuers will bring out all the remaining five at the same time

The third phase of an operation to rescue four remaining boys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded Thai cave began on Tuesday morning, the head of the rescue mission said.

Narongsak Osottanakorn told a news conference the latest rescue operation began at about 10:08 a.m. local time (0308 GMT).

"All five will be brought out at the same time today," he said, to cheers from reporters and rescue workers.

