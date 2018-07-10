Last 5 Trapped In Thai Cave Will Be Brought Out 'At Same Time': Official

"All five will be brought out at the same time today," rescue ops chief said.

July 10, 2018
Rescuers will bring out all the remaining five at the same time

BANGKOK/CHIANG RAI: 

The third phase of an operation to rescue four remaining boys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded Thai cave began on Tuesday morning, the head of the rescue mission said.

Narongsak Osottanakorn told a news conference the latest rescue operation began at about 10:08 a.m. local time (0308 GMT).

"All five will be brought out at the same time today," he said, to cheers from reporters and rescue workers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

