Hamish Harding, British Billionaire On Doomed Sub, Was A Longtime Explorer

Hamish Harding was the Chairman of Action Aviation, an aircraft brokerage, management and financing company. He founded Dubai- and UK-based private equity company Action Group in 2022. The 58-year-old was described as a passionate adventurer by friends and family alike. He had been on deep sea adventures in the past as well. His family includes his wife Linda, two children and two step-children.

Here are 5 Facts about Hamish Harding, the British Billionaire who was aboard the Titanic Sub: