Hamish Harding, British Billionaire On Doomed Sub, Was A Longtime Explorer

Hamish Harding was the Chairman of Action Aviation, an aircraft brokerage, management and financing company. He founded Dubai- and UK-based private equity company Action Group in 2022. The 58-year-old was described as a passionate adventurer by friends and family alike. He had been on deep sea adventures in the past as well. His family includes his wife Linda, two children and two step-children.
Here are 5 Facts about Hamish Harding, the British Billionaire who was aboard the Titanic Sub:
On his previous expedition to the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean, in 2021, Harding spent a record 4 hours and 15 minutes on the sea floor. At almost 11,000 meters (36,000 feet), the Mariana Trench is two-and-a-half times as deep as the wreck of the Titanic. In the same expedition, he also set the record for the longest distance travelled along the deepest part of the ocean.
According to Hamish Harding's Linkedin profile, he went to Pembroke College, University of Cambridge. He graduated with a degree in natural sciences and chemical engineering.
Shane Lundgren, chief executive officer of Metolius Aviation Capital and a close friend of Hamish Harding described him as a tremendously enthusiastic person with a passion for learning more about the world. Shane Lundgren was the one who helped Harding join the New York-based Explorers Club, a global group of adventurers and scientists.
Last summer, Hamish Harding also joined a space mission with Jeff Bezo's Blue Origin rocket company and holds a record for the fastest circumnavigation of Earth via both the geographic poles by a plane.
Harding also collaborated with the Indian government on 'project cheetah' which aimed at reintroducing cheetah to India. In one of his tweets, he shared, "It is exciting indeed, and I am proud to be a part of the cheetah reintroduction to India mission."
