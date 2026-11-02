Influencer And OnlyFans Creator With A Million Followers Dies In Bike Crash

Fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald has died in a motorcycle crash, his girlfriend Jamie Lyn Rinaldi announced. The Miami-based content creator was 29. Fitzgerald suffered severe injuries in the motorcycle accident and attempts to save him were unsuccessful, Rinaldi said in an Instagram post. He died on October 30, around 2 am. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash have not been disclosed. Fitzgerald had one million followers on Instagram and more than 350,000 on TikTok. He posted videos about workouts, a healthy lifestyle, and motivation.

"There are no words to describe the heartbreak of this loss," Rinaldi said on Instagram.

"This is an incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time for everyone who knew and loved him. Please keep Liam's family, loved ones, and everyone closest to him in your thoughts and prayers," she added.

Fitzgerald's followers flooded his social media accounts as the news of his death spread.

"Damn brother. We never got to do any of the things together we said we would this year. Rest easy, forever an inspiration to me & so many others," one user commented on Instagram.

"I'm at a loss for words. I'm devastated. Liam had the biggest heart. He motivated everyone. I believe he will continue to do so. RIP brother," said another.

"Blessed to know you and call you a friend," a third user commented.

Fitzgerald also maintained an OnlyFans account. He used to showcase his love for motorcycles on social media.

He was born in Evansville, in Wisconsin, and spent a major part of his childhood in Washington, New York Post said in a report. He moved to Arizona at the age of 18 and relocated to Miami at 24.