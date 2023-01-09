Mysterious Transparent 'Alien' Sea Creature Piques Social Media's Interest

Many users seemed intrigued by the unusual creature.

A video of a transparent sea creature caught by a fisherman has been grabbing eyeballs on the Internet.

Shared on Twitter, the clip shows a person holding a small fish-like marine creature that looks completely see-through. The legs, head, and other body parts of the creature are transparent as light can be seen passing through them. “Tell me this is not an alien,” the text on the video read.

“Transparent sea creature found by fishermen. What kind of fish is this?” the caption read.

Transparent sea creature found by fishermen. What kind of fish is this? pic.twitter.com/OU14taCymI — Figen (@TheFigen_) January 7, 2023

At the time of writing this, the video had garnered more than 17 million views on the platform. Many users seemed intrigued by the unusual creature.

“This seems a little weird”, a user wrote.

This seems a little weird. — Yumi (@YumibabyA) January 7, 2023

One user urged, “Whatever it is, put it back in the water, please”.

Whatever it is, put it back in the water please. — DUBIOUS???? (@DubiousPod) January 8, 2023

A person joked, “It's fun until you see it' father”.

it's fun until you see it' father ???? — Yonas (@ynsreanand) January 8, 2023

Some thought the creature to be an alien.

“Aliens are here. They're in the ocean,” another said.

Aliens are here. They're in the ocean ???? — Pauly (@Paulywalnutz23) January 8, 2023

“Looks like the alien from the Independence Day movie,” a comment read.

Looks like the alien from independence Day movie — Shahyd Legacy (@ShahydLegacy) January 8, 2023

Another user said, “You can't tell me that's not a little alien”.

You can't tell me that's not a lil alien ???? — ???????????????????? ???????????? ???? (@goddessraexx) January 8, 2023

A person suggested throwing the creature back into the sea as it looked “like an alien from Halo”.

That looks like an alien from Halo, throw it back ????‼️ — Magnificent Fox (@FoxKingdxm) January 8, 2023

“If you look at its face, it looks like an angle. It's another of God's Astronomical creations. Beautiful,” a person wrote.

If you look at its face, it looks like an angle.



It's another of God's Astronomical creation.



Beautiful — Delia Ramsey (@Delia_Ramsey) January 7, 2023

A user said, “This needs to be the inspiration for a boss character on a video game... that is awesome”.

This needs to be the inspiration for a boss character on a video game... that is AWESOME. — Grog Grueslayer (@grog_grueslayer) January 7, 2023

“I think I can trust it since it's pretty transparent,” a person jokingly wrote.

I think I can trust it since its pretty transparent — Call me a bird cuz I can tweet (@KushagraBiswas) January 7, 2023

Just days ago, an old video of another transparent ocean creature did rounds on social media. It showed the creature, Cystisoma, placed in someone's hand moving its see-through legs. The tissues of the creature's internal organs are organised in a way that makes it look entirely transparent. According to the caption of the video, the organism is “a crustacean that lives between 600-1000 m deep in the ocean”.