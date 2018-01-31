'Super Blue Blood Moon' To Occur After 150 Years As Three Lunar Events Collide: LIVE Updates

"No equipment required to see the Super Blue Blood Moon"





"One of the great things about a lunar eclipse is you also don't need any special equipment to see it. Anyone can go outside and look at the Moon," said Brian Rachford, associate professor of physics at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. "The red color during a lunar eclipse is very distinctive and it's a rare treat to be able to see a blood red Moon," he told AFP. If you miss this one, the next blue Moon total lunar eclipse will happen on December 31, 2028, though it won't be quite as large since it will not be as close to Earth. Another will occur on January 31, 2037.