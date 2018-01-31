'Super Blue Blood Moon' To Occur After 150 Years As Three Lunar Events Collide: LIVE Updates

New Delhi:
"Super Blue Blood Moon" is what NASA has tagged the rare chandra grahan.
The first lunar eclipse this year is going to be a rare celestial phenomenon which is to occur today. A blue moon (a second full moon in a calendar month), a super moon (when the moon is unusually close to Earth, making it bigger and brighter) and a blood moon (a moment during an eclipse when the moon appears red) will all coincide. This will take place for the first time since 1866. As the three lunar phenomenon are coinciding, NASA has tagged the rare spectacle as the "Super Blue Blood Moon" which will be visible in large parts of the US, north-eastern Europe, Russia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific, and Australia.
The "Super Blue Blood moon" became visible in the national capital on Wednesday a little later than expected, but when it did at around 7:10 pm, the enthusiastic stargazers in New Delhi relished the rare spectacle with a sense of awe. Many organisations across the country stepped in to enhance the show which was also visible to the naked eye.
"One of the great things about a lunar eclipse is you also don't need any special equipment to see it. Anyone can go outside and look at the Moon," said Brian Rachford, associate professor of physics at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. "The red color during a lunar eclipse is very distinctive and it's a rare treat to be able to see a blood red Moon," he told AFP. If you miss this one, the next blue Moon total lunar eclipse will happen on December 31, 2028, though it won't be quite as large since it will not be as close to Earth. Another will occur on January 31, 2037.
Those interested in watching the super blue blood moon in India can start observing the event at 5:53:54pm IST, when the partial eclipse begins according to the Nehru Planetarium website. The total eclipse will start at 6:21:47pm IST, and the maximum eclipse will be observable at 6:59:49.6pm IST. The complete event ends at 9:38:27pm IST.
Director of Nehru Planetarium said that there is no need to be afraid of the phenomenon as there is no harm. "It will be visible all over India. The more east you are, the more parts you will see, the more West you are, the less parts you will see," he said.
Hundreds of people are expected to view the phenomenon from a Los Angeles mountaintop for a clearer glance.
