'Super Blue Blood Moon' To Occur After 150 Years As Three Lunar Events Collide: LIVE Updates

The "Super Blue Blood Moon" which will be visible in large parts of the US, north-eastern Europe, Russia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific, and Australia.

World | | Updated: January 31, 2018 20:09 IST
"Super Blue Blood Moon" is what NASA has tagged the rare chandra grahan.

New Delhi:  The first lunar eclipse this year is going to be a rare celestial phenomenon which is to occur today. A blue moon (a second full moon in a calendar month), a super moon (when the moon is unusually close to Earth, making it bigger and brighter) and a blood moon (a moment during an eclipse when the moon appears red) will all coincide. This will take place for the first time since 1866. As the three lunar phenomenon are coinciding, NASA has tagged the rare spectacle as the "Super Blue Blood Moon" which will be visible in large parts of the US, north-eastern Europe, Russia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific, and Australia. 
 

Here are the live updates of "Super Blue Blood Moon":




Jan 31, 2018
20:09 (IST)
'Super Blue Blood Moon' Visible In India

The "Super Blue Blood moon" became visible in the national capital on Wednesday a little later than expected, but when it did at around 7:10 pm, the enthusiastic stargazers in New Delhi relished the rare spectacle with a sense of awe.  Many organisations across the country stepped in to enhance the show which was also visible to the naked eye.

Jan 31, 2018
20:04 (IST)

"No equipment required to see the Super Blue Blood Moon"

"One of the great things about a lunar eclipse is you also don't need any special equipment to see it. Anyone can go outside and look at the Moon," said Brian Rachford, associate professor of physics at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. "The red color during a lunar eclipse is very distinctive and it's a rare treat to be able to see a blood red Moon," he told AFP. If you miss this one, the next blue Moon total lunar eclipse will happen on December 31, 2028, though it won't be quite as large since it will not be as close to Earth. Another will occur on January 31, 2037. 

Jan 31, 2018
19:44 (IST)
Lunar Eclipse 2018: Is Eating Food During Chandra Grahan Harmful?

Today will be the first lunar eclipse of the year, where the moon will not only appear red in colour, but will be slightly bigger and brighter than usual during the eclipse. Also know the Chandra Grahan timings
Jan 31, 2018
19:42 (IST)
Super Blue Blood Moon seen all over Los Angeles, California 




Jan 31, 2018
19:40 (IST)
Jan 31, 2018
19:37 (IST)
Super Blue Blood Moon spotted in the national capital 


Jan 31, 2018
19:30 (IST)
Total Lunar Eclipse 2018 or Chandra Grahan. Rare "Super Blue Blood Moon" Phenomenon Explained

On a total lunar eclipse day, a rare spectacle can be seen that has been coined as "Super Blue Blood Moon" by NASA as "Supermoon", "Blood Moon" and "Blue Moon" will coincide today. Total lunar eclipse time is 6.21 pm and will be visible till 7:37 pm.
Jan 31, 2018
19:23 (IST)

Super Blue Blood Moon Spotted In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu In India


 

Jan 31, 2018
19:20 (IST)
Next super blue blood moon likely to happen on December 31, 2028

According to experts, the next super blue blood moon will happen on December 31, 2028, though it won't be quite as large since the moon will not be at its closest point to Earth. Another will happen on January 31, 2037, a total of 17 hours before perigee.

Jan 31, 2018
19:17 (IST)
Super Blue Blood Moon: Here's What Twitter Is Saying

Funniest tweets on Super Blue Blood Moon

The 'super blue blood moon' can be observed from many parts of the world - including north India - after more than a quarter of a century." 
Jan 31, 2018
19:15 (IST)
Jan 31, 2018
19:09 (IST)
Super Blue Blood Moon To Be Visible From 5:53:54pm IST In India 

Those interested in watching the super blue blood moon in India can start observing the event at 5:53:54pm IST, when the partial eclipse begins according to the Nehru Planetarium website. The total eclipse will start at 6:21:47pm IST, and the maximum eclipse will be observable at 6:59:49.6pm IST. The complete event ends at 9:38:27pm IST.

Jan 31, 2018
19:06 (IST)
NASA tires to get a view of the Super Blue Blood Moon from different telescopes 

Jan 31, 2018
18:56 (IST)
"Super Blue Blood Moon To Be Clearer Towards The East In India"  

Director of Nehru Planetarium said that there is no need to be afraid of the phenomenon as there is no harm.  "It will be visible all over India. The more east you are, the more parts you will see, the more West you are, the less parts you will see," he said. 

Jan 31, 2018
18:49 (IST)
Hundreds of people are expected to view the phenomenon from a Los Angeles mountaintop for a clearer glance. 
Jan 31, 2018
18:45 (IST)
Super Blue Blood Moon To Occur For The First Time Since 1866

A blue moon (a second full moon in a calendar month), a super moon (when the moon is unusually close to Earth, making it bigger) and a blood moon (a moment during an eclipse when the moon appears red) will all coincide for the first time in almost 150 years which is since 1866.
