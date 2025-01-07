Advertisement

First Qatari Flight Lands In Syrian Capital Damascus After Nearly 13 Years

International traffic resumed at Syria's main airport nearly a month after rebels toppled Bashar al-Assad.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
First Qatari Flight Lands In Syrian Capital Damascus After Nearly 13 Years
The Qatar Airways plane took off from Doha and landed at around 1:00 pm.
Damascus, Syria:

The first Qatari commercial flight in nearly 13 years landed in Damascus on Tuesday, AFP correspondents said, as international traffic resumed at Syria's main airport nearly a month after rebels toppled Bashar al-Assad.

The Qatar Airways plane took off from Doha and landed at around 1:00 pm (10:00 GMT), not long after the airport's first outbound flight took off headed for Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Qatar, Qatar Airways, Damascus
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com