First Qatari Flight Lands In Syrian Capital Damascus After Nearly 13 Years

The first Qatari commercial flight in nearly 13 years landed in Damascus on Tuesday, AFP correspondents said, as international traffic resumed at Syria's main airport nearly a month after rebels toppled Bashar al-Assad.

The Qatar Airways plane took off from Doha and landed at around 1:00 pm (10:00 GMT), not long after the airport's first outbound flight took off headed for Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

