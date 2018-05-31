First Lady Melania Trump Says She's 'Feeling Great' After Surgery She underwent surgery at Walter Reed hospital on May 14 for what aides called a "benign" kidney condition and was released on May 19.

Share EMAIL PRINT Melania Trump, 48, addressed speculation about her health and whereabouts on Wednesday Washington, United States: US First Lady Melania Trump, after surgery and three weeks out of public view, sought on Wednesday to quell speculation about her health, saying she was "feeling great."



Melania Trump's last public appearance was on May 10, when she accompanied the president to Andrews Air Force base in Maryland to welcome home three American hostages from North Korea.



She underwent surgery at Walter Reed hospital on May 14 for what aides called a "benign" kidney condition and was released on May 19.



Melania Trump, 48, addressed speculation about her health and whereabouts on Wednesday.



"I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing," she said in a tweet.



"Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children and the American people!" she said.



At Walter Reed, the Slovenia-born former model underwent an embolization procedure for a "benign" kidney condition, according to her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.



Embolization is most frequently used to cut off the flow of blood to a tumor or growth.



While the procedure is often performed on an outpatient basis, it is not uncommon to stay overnight to treat the pain.



