First Commercial Flight Between UAE-Israel Takes Off Following Peace Deal

The first direct commercial flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates took off Monday from Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, AFP journalists on the ground reported.

Flight 971 of Israel's national carrier El Al was carrying a joint US-Israeli delegation led on the American side by Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor.

It was due to land Monday afternoon in Abu Dhabi, marking the Israel-UAE agreement to normalise ties.

