Fire Breaks Out At Trump Tower, No Immediate Reports Of Injuries Smoke rose from the Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, New York around 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) but later subsided.

Share EMAIL PRINT Smoke was seen coming out from Trump Tower at Midtown Manhattan in New York at around 6 PM New York: A fire erupted on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York late Saturday, the fire department said, adding there were no immediate reports of injuries.



Smoke rose from the skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan around 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) but later subsided.



Streets surrounding the building owned by US President Donald Trump that serves as the headquarters for The Trump Organization and houses a penthouse, were closed off. Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

The New York City Fire Department tweeted a picture of the building showing flames but the blaze appeared to have been contained as firefighters made their way into the building.



Trump himself said the blaze had been extinguished.



"Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!" he wrote on Twitter.



