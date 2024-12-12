Fingerprints, Shell Casings: New Evidence Links Luigi Mangione To UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder

Days after 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was arrested for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, investigators have found new evidence linking him to the murder.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), the 3D-printed gun that Mangione had when he was arrested in Pennsylvania, matched three shell casings found at the crime scene, reported CNN. The 9mm shell casings had the words "delay", "deny" and "depose" written across them on each bullet. These words were reportedly the title of a book criticising the insurance industry.

The investigators also revealed that Mangione's fingerprints were matched on the Starbucks water bottle and a KIND energy bar (a snack) wrapper found at the incident site on December 4. The police were primarily investigating the fingerprints as surveillance images reportedly showed Mangione buying these items around 30 minutes before the shooting.

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate, was arrested on Monday from a McDonalds in Pennsylvania, ending over a week-long manhunt after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot down in Manhattan. The 26-year-old suspect is currently in custody and is facing multiple charges, including murder. He was denied bail at an extradition hearing at the Blair County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

As Mangione entered the courthouse, shackled at the hands and feet and wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, he yelled, "It's completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people. It's lived experience".

The suspect was reportedly arrested with a manifesto where he accused health insurance companies of putting corporate greed over the well-being of people - which led to theories that he may have killed the CEO over disappointment with the insurance provider. A trail of Mangione's social media posts also showed that he may have been driven by anger against the health insurance industry.