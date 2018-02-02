Fidel Castro's Eldest Son Commits Suicide: Cuban State-Run Media "Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning," Cubadebate website said.

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart had initially been hospitalized for depression. (AFP) HAVANA: The son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide on Thursday after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state-run media reported.



"Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning," Cubadebate website said.



Castro Junior, 68, also known as "Fidelito" because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment outside of hospital. © Thomson Reuters 2018



