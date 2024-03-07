Ferrari Stolen From F1 Driver In 1995 Recovered By UK Police

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The UK Police have recovered a rare Ferrari that was stolen from an ex-Formula One driver in London 28 years ago. The Ferrari F512M in red colour was stolen from Gerhard Berger in 1995 and was sent to Japan and was brought to the UK in 2023, according to the Metropolitan Police. The vehicle worth 350,000 pounds was one of two Ferraris that were taken. One is still missing, as per a report in the BBC.

Mr Berger was racing in the San Marino Grand Prix in Italy in 1995 when his luxury vehicle was stolen.

The Italian car brand sent a report to the Metropolitan Police in January of this year, bringing it to their notice. In 2023, Ferrari conducted inspections on a car that a US customer was purchasing through a UK broker, and the results showed that the car was a stolen one.

Police Officer at Metropolitan Police Mike Pilbeam led the investigation. He said, "The stolen Ferrari was missing for more than 28 years before we managed to track it down in just four days. Our enquiries were painstaking and included contacting authorities from around the world."

"We worked quickly with partners including the National Crime Agency, as well as Ferrari and international car dealerships, and this collaboration was instrumental in understanding the vehicle's background and stopping it from leaving the country," he added.

However, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The iconic Ferrari Testarossa was last produced as the Ferrari F512M. In the years 1994 to 1996, about 500 cars were made. Ferrari's flagship vehicle throughout most of the 1980s was the Testarossa, which was prominently featured in the popular crime drama Miami Vice.

Mr Berger was among the famous faces who owned the car, along with the likes of Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson, and Elton John.