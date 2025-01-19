"Feel Alive Again": Gazans Cheer As Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Kicks Off

Thousands of Palestinians burst into the streets across Gaza as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Sunday, some in celebration, others to visit the graves of relatives, while many rushed back to their homes.

"I feel like at last I found some water to drink after getting lost in the desert for 15 months. I feel alive again," Aya, a displaced woman from Gaza City, who has been sheltering in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip for over a year, told Reuters via a chat app.

Armed Hamas fighters drove through the southern city of Khan Younis, with crowds cheering and chanting, despite an almost three hour delay in the implementation of the agreement, which follows 15 months of devastating conflict.

Hamas policemen, dressed in blue police uniform, deployed in some areas after months of trying to keep out of sight to avoid Israeli airstrikes.

People who had gathered to cheer the fighters chanted "Greetings to Al-Qassam Brigades."

"All the resistance factions are staying in spite of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu," one fighter told Reuters, referring to Hamas armed wing.

"This is a ceasefire, a full and comprehensive one God willing, and there will be no return to war in spite of him."

The ceasefire deal took effect after a nearly three-hour delay, pausing a war that has brought seismic political change to the Middle East and giving hope to Gaza's 2.3 million people, many of whom have been displaced several times.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said Israeli military strikes killed at least 13 people in attacks in attacks across the enclave during the delay. No more attacks were reported after it took effect at 11.15 a.m. (0915 GMT).

"We are now waiting for the day when we head back to our home in Gaza City," Aya said. "Damaged or not, it doesn't matter, the nightmare of death and starvation is over."

Ahmed Abu Ayham, 40, displaced with his family from Gaza City and sheltering in Khan Younis, said the scene of destruction in his home city was "dreadful", adding that while the ceasefire may have spared lives it was no time for celebrations.

"We are in pain, deep pain and it is time that we hug one another and cry," Abu Ayham said via the same app.

The highly anticipated ceasefire deal could help usher in an end to the Gaza war, which began after Hamas, which controls the tiny coastal territory, attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel's response has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza-based health officials.

"The war ended, but life isn't going to be better because of the destruction and the losses we suffered," Aya said. "But at least there will be no more bloodshed of women and children, I hope."

