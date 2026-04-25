FBI Chief Kash Patel Was Arrested For Public Drinking, Urination: Report

FBI Director Kash Patel has admitted that he was arrested twice during his youth, once for public intoxication in Virginia and the other time for public urination after he left a bar in New York City when he was a law student.

According to a report by The Intercept, this was mentioned in a letter written back in 2005 by Patel as a part of his personnel file at the Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office where he worked.

"We went to a few of the local bars and consumed some alcoholic drinks," he wrote in the letter.

He was celebrating with his friends that night and further wrote in the letter that "we attempted to relieve our bladders while walking home". Patel added that before they could continue the act, a police cruiser stopped them, after which they were arrested for public urination.

A spokesperson for Patel, Erica Knight, pushed back against the allegations and said, "These attacks are nothing more than an attempt to undermine a process that has already deemed him suitable to serve and a distraction to the record-breaking success of the FBI under Director Patel."

Knight said that Patel's entire background was thoroughly examined and vetted before he was appointed as the FBI director.

When Kash Patel Was Arrested For Public Intoxication

Before this incident, in 2001, Patel wrote that he was arrested for public intoxication for underage drinking in college when he was at the University of Richmond in Virginia. Patel helped run Richmond Rowdies, which was a student fan group. While attending one of their home basketball games, he wrote that he was escorted out by a school officer because of 'excessive cheering'.

"Upon exiting the arena, the officer placed me under arrest for public intoxication, as I was not yet of 21 years of age," Patel wrote.

He clarified that he only had two drinks and paid the fine after he was arrested. Meanwhile, NBC News reported that he was found guilty of a misdemeanour charge.

At the end of the letter, Patel apologised and wrote that these incidents did not represent his usual conduct.

A video of the FBI director chugging beer with the US Olympic hockey team in Italy was widely shared and raised concerns about his drinking.

The Controversy Following The Atlantic Report

After that, a report by The Atlantic last week, added pressure to the controversy after it stated that Patel's excessive drinking and unexplained absences had alarmed his colleagues. He was intoxicated at a social club and another private club.

The report stated that it was "a recurring source of concern across the government".

The article alleged Patel drank to the point of "obvious intoxication" at private clubs in DC and Las Vegas, leading to the rescheduling of high-level morning briefings.

The report claimed that last year, security details could not reach Patel behind locked doors, prompting a request for SWAT-style breaching equipment to gain entry.

Patel's legal team argued The Atlantic acted with "actual malice", claiming they ignored explicit denials and warnings from the FBI hours before publication.

At a press conference, Patel said, "I have never been intoxicated on the job, and that is why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit. And anyone of you who wants to participate, bring it on. I'll see you in court."