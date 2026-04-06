US Man Dies While Rescuing His Children At Florida Beach, Wife Calls Him A "Hero"

A family vacation in Florida turned into a tragic incident after a father lost his life while saving his children from a dangerous rip current at the beach, reported People.com. Ryan Jennings, a father of three from Maine, was visiting Juno Beach in Palm Beach County with his wife Emily and their children when the incident occurred.

According to reports citing Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR), he noticed that two of his children were caught in a rip current.

Without delay, Ryan immediately jumped into the water to save them. His 12-year-old stepson and 9-year-old daughter were rescued safely, but on Wednesday, April 1, Ryan drowned while trying to save the children and died.

Wife Recalls Final Moments

Emily said that Ryan pushed their son, Jax, to safety and brought help, while holding their daughter, Charlie, above water until help arrived. She said that Ryan's ultimate goal was to ensure the safety of his children, and she considered him a true hero.

A Mountain Of Tragedy For The Family

The tragedy struck at a time when the family was about to experience joy. Emily said that they had recently received the news of the arrival of their fourth child, but this incident changed everything.

She described Ryan as a very loving and kind-hearted person and said that the 12 years they spent with him were the most special moments of her life. He also said that he and his children are trying to cope, but finding it difficult to understand the path forward.

Rescue Operation And Safety Message

According to the PBCFR, the marine rescue team safely brought four people to shore during the operation. An off-duty department member also arrived at the scene to assist.

Officials are using this incident to warn people that it is safer to swim at lifeguarded beaches, as trained personnel can help prevent accidents by recogniSing dangerous waves and rip currents.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ryan served as Senior Vice President (Client Engagement) at TideSmart.

Following his death, a GoFundMe page has been launched to support the Jennings family, which has raised over $130,000 to date.

The fundraiser organiser said Ryan's courage reflected his personality and his loss has left a huge void in everyone's lives. Emily now faces the challenge of caring for her three children and rebuilding her life after this tragedy.