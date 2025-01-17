Farewells, Milkshakes: White House Video Shows Biden's Final Days As POTUS

A heartwarming behind-the-scenes video of President Joe Biden's final days in office has been released by the White House staff. The video showcases Biden's lighthearted moments with staff members, including ordering milkshakes at the Navy Mess. "I'm going to miss you. I just came down to say hi, and by the way, can you make me a milkshake?" Biden asked a staffer, who replied, "Yeah, just give me like five minutes."



In another clip, Biden requests a chocolate milkshake, to which a staff member enthusiastically responds, "A chocolate milkshake? You want one? On it, sir!" The video also captures Biden's affectionate side as he admires a photo of himself and his grandson Beau. "Oh, that's cute!" Biden exclaims, adding, "Look at my grandson."

It offers a glimpse into Biden's interactions with staff members, showcasing his warm and approachable personality. The 1-minute, 20-second clip is a delightful farewell to Biden's presidency, highlighting the human side of the commander-in-chief.

One user commented, "Every time I see him, I start to cry because I'm going to miss him so much".

While another said, "Milkshake guy did NOT return the "gonna miss you" sentiment. Just said "thank you". Good reply when you cannot return someone's sentiment."

The video, posted on X with the caption, "You never know who you will run into around the halls of the White House," has gone viral with over 6 lakh views.

One user added, "It kind of looks like he's seeing some of that stuff for the first time...",

Biden will attend his final full day in office in South Carolina whose Democratic primary got him to the White House, before attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration the next day.

