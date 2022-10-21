Far-Right Leader Giorgia Meloni Named Italy's First Woman Prime Minister

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was named Italian prime minister on Friday after her party's historic election win, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy, the presidency's secretary general said.

President Sergio Mattarella tasked Meloni with forming a government after holding formal talks with all parties in parliament. She will present her government later on Friday and ministers will be sworn in the next day.

Shortly after she was named premier, Meloni appointed Giancarlo Giorgetti as economy minister, who served under the previous government of Mario Draghi.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)