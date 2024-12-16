Vivek Ramaswamy On Why MAGA Leaders Carry Their Children To Workplaces

Republican politician-entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has revealed why leaders, part of the next Donald Trump administration, are normalising bringing their children and grandchildren to workplaces. "Family is the foundation," he said, responding to an X user, who shared photographs of the US President-elect, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ramaswamy with their young family members during official engagements.

Family is the foundation. https://t.co/VOs44bH6pW — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 15, 2024

On Saturday, the former Republican presidential candidate was seen with his son at the Army-Navy football game. He shared several photographs and videos on X, featuring his son Karthik's playful moments with Trump, besides doing push-ups with Pete Hethseg.



"Just landed in Maryland with K-man, headed to Army-Navy game," Ramaswamy wrote on X, sharing a photograph of himself carrying his son.

Later, he shared a video and said he was honoured to visit the Travis Manion Foundation tailgate ahead of the Army-Navy game. In the next post, he and his son were seen posing with Donald Trump. "Leading Future Generations. LFG," he wrote.

Ramaswamy then shared a video of his son doing push-ups with the next US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.



"Our next Secretary of Defence knows how to start recruiting them young. Karthik made a new friend today, @PeteHegseth," he wrote.

In another post, Ramaswamy highlighted "how good" Trump was with children. Sharing an image of Trump speaking to his son, he wrote, "One of the things I love about our 47th President is how good he is with kids… actually."

At the venue, they were also joined by US Vice President-elect JD Vance.



"My 4-year-old took advantage of JD's & my conversation to quietly snag his 3rd cookie. He was very proud of himself," Ramaswamy captioned a photograph of himself with his son and Vance.

Ramaswamy and his wife Apoorva share two sons -- Karthik and Arjun.



His outing with Karthik comes after Donald Trump was seen with his grandchildren and Elon Musk and JD Vance were spotted with their kids on several occasions while they were at their jobs.



In Trump 2.0, Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk.