'False And Propaganda': Ukraine Envoy On Russia's Raisina Comments

Calling the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov's comments at the Raisina Dialogue as 'False and Propaganda', Ukrainian Charge d'Affaires Ivan Konovalov said that the speech shouldn't be pronounced by the Minister.

"False and Propaganda. I have nothing to say after listening to the speech. This speech shouldn't be pronounced by the Minister", said Ivan Konovalov to ANI.

While participating in a conversation at the Raisina Dialogue, the Russian Foreign Minister said that why everyone was questioning the lack of Russia's initiative to negotiate but not Ukraine's.

"Everyone is asking when Russia is ready to negotiate. Nobody asks Zelenskyy (Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) when he's going to negotiate. Last year, Zelenskyy signed a document making it a criminal offence to negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is present. Can you ask him what he's doing?", said Sergey Lavrov.

Sergey Lavrov also pointed out that NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden believe that a Russian strategic defeat and a defeat on the battlefield is existential for them.

"You saw, yesterday at the G20 ministerial, the Western friends were shouting in the microphones that Russia must, must, must stop the war. When Russia is ready to negotiate? If you are really interested in politics and in the root causes of this particular situation, then you would know why Blinken and Stoltenberg repeatedly stated that Russia must be defeated on the battlefield, Russia must suffer strategically", said Sergey Lavrov.

Meanwhile, international political strategist, Actum, US, Vlada Galan said that Raisina Dialogue is an incredible event and it brings together decision makers across the world.

"India finds a unique position as a peacemaker. India is trusted from both sides in the equation both with the US and other international key stakeholders," said Vlada Galan.

The Raisina Dialogue is the flagship think-tank event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"India has to take steps as it has an amazing position as an international peacemaker and it is much much more trusted than China. India can do much more. It's Centre of Dialogue," added the international political strategist.

