Fact Check: NASA's New Mars Rover Captures Sound Of Red Planet?

The actual video is from NASA's Curiosity Mars rover uploaded on March 4, 2020

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, including Twitter, that shows NASA's rover on Mars capturing what appears to be some ambient noise.

Among those who shared the video are Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary Madhavan Rajeevan and writer James Holland.

"Stop everything for 26 seconds and watch this. Footage, with sound (!) from the surface of another planet. Just incredible," James Holland tweeted.

Stop everything for 26 seconds and watch this.



Footage, with sound (!) from the surface of another planet.



Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/sEjKcuOJeZ — James Holland (@James7Holland) February 19, 2021

The video, however, is from NASA's Curiosity Mars rover uploaded on the official YouTube page of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory on March 4, 2020.

According to NASA, it is a 360-degree panorama of Glen Torridon, a region on the side of Mount Sharp on Mars.

"The panorama was taken between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 2019, when the mission team was out for the Thanksgiving holiday. Since the rover would be sitting still with few other tasks to do while it waited for the team to return and provide its next commands, the rover had a rare chance to image its surroundings several days in a row without moving," NASA wrote in the description of the video uploaded last year.

"Composed of more than 1,000 images and carefully assembled over the ensuing months, the larger version of this composite contains nearly 1.8 billion pixels of Martian landscape," NASA said.