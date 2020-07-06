Facebook, WhatsApp Suspends User Information Data Requests From Hong Kong

Facebook, Whatsapp also suspends law enforcement authorities for information on users. (Representational)

Facebook and its messaging service WhatsApp said Monday they are suspending requests from the Hong Kong government and law enforcement authorities for information on users.

The pause will take place "pending further assessment" of a new national security law imposed on Hong Kong by China, and would include "formal human rights due diligence and consultations with human rights experts", WhatsApp said in a statement.

