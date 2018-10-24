Facebook, Twitter Do Not Find Chinese Meddling In 2018 US Elections: Report

US President Donald Trump last month accused China of seeking to meddle in Nov. 6 congressional elections, a charge almost immediately rejected by Beijing.

October 24, 2018
Social media companies Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have not detected Chinese meddling in the 2018 U.S. elections, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed press representatives for both companies.

