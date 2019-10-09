Turkey Launches Military Operation In Syria, Explosion Heard

A cloud of white smoke rose over the Ras Al-Ain border area, the correspondent said.

An explosion was heard in a Syrian town near the Turkish border on Wednesday, an AFP correspondent said, moments after Ankara announced the start of an anticipated operation against Kurdish terrorists.

A cloud of white smoke rose over the Ras Al-Ain border area, the correspondent said, adding that warplanes could be seen flying overhead, while dozens of civilians tried to flee.

