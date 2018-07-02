1 Killed, Several Injured After Explosion At Chemical Plant In Japan

At least a dozen people were injured after the incident at the facility in central Japan's Fukui prefecture, according to fire authorities.

World | | Updated: July 02, 2018 17:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
1 Killed, Several Injured After Explosion At Chemical Plant In Japan

An image showed a hole on the plant's roof and some broken windows (Representational)

Tokyo, Japan: 

An explosion at a Japanese chemical plant has killed one person, officials said.

At least a dozen people were injured after the incident at the facility in central Japan's Fukui prefecture, according to fire authorities.

"A total of 12 people were sent to hospitals after the explosion, one died and another is seriously injured," a fire station official told AFP.

Public broadcaster NHK said the plant manufactures pharmaceuticals and chemical agents, without specifying any further details.

An image on NHK's website showed a hole on the plant's roof and some broken windows.

Yellow smoke was reportedly seen billowing from the plant after the explosion but there was no immediate indication that chemicals were leaking from the facility.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ExplosionExplosion at chemical plantJapan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................