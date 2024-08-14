Why Starbucks Is Facing Global Boycott Calls: The Controversy Explained

Starbucks has firmly denied claims of supporting Israel or any other government.

Starbucks, on Tuesday, announced that Brian Niccol, the CEO of Chipotle, would take over as its new CEO, just over a year after Laxman Narasimhan assumed the role. Under Mr Narasimhan's leadership, Starbucks struggled with declining sales, partly attributed to a broader consumer backlash due to the corporation's alleged links to Israel. This resulted in growing calls for a boycott of American coffee houses across the Middle East and South Asia.

Why Starbucks is being boycotted

Starbucks has come under fire for its alleged connection with Israel. The calls for a boycott intensified, especially after Israel's ongoing war in Gaza killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians and left about 100,000 injured.

The controversy began with a hoax letter that claimed Starbucks was funding the Israeli military. This sparked outrage, particularly in regions sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. The boycott gained traction, especially on social media platforms such as TikTok and X, where the hashtag #boycottstarbucks had millions of views. Many continue to say that Starbucks is either directly or indirectly supporting Israel.

But there's more to it. Starbucks is an American company, and the US has been a staunch ally of Israel, providing substantial military aid and diplomatic support for their 10-month-long military campaign in Gaza. Since October 7, in what Israel has described as "retaliatory" action, nearly all schools and hospitals have been targeted and scores of tent camps have been bombed killing thousands -- a vast majority of the children and women. The roughly 360 square km area of Gaza has been reduced to rubble. At least 1.9 million people have been displaced internally, with many forced to move nine to ten times during the course of this war.



Progressive groups in the US and abroad are increasingly vocal about their opposition to Israeli policies, fuelling the boycotts of American companies perceived to be pro-Israel.

Starbucks' stance on the Israeli genocide

Starbucks has firmly denied claims of supporting Israel or any other government or military operation in the Middle East. In a statement, the coffee giant said they "condemned violence" and stressed their commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all customers worldwide.

"Starbucks is a global company committed to providing a place where everyone feels welcome and a sense of belonging, anywhere in the world. Our hearts break for all affected by the violence and conflict in the Middle East. We've always condemned violence against the innocent," they wrote.

The company reiterated that it has "never contributed to any government or military operation", but the damage was done, and the brand continues to face backlash, particularly in the Middle East. In response to declining sales, Starbucks' Middle East franchises had to fire 2,000 employees in March.

Other brands facing calls for boycott

Starbucks is not alone in facing these challenges. Other global brands have also been targeted for boycotts due to perceived or real connections with Israel.

Fast food giant McDonalds was boycotted due to its support for Israel. The controversy began when Omri Padan, the CEO of McDonald's Israeli franchise, offered free meals to Israeli forces. This gesture was seen as a show of support for the Israeli military, sparking calls for a boycott. The boycott gained momentum in other countries such as Kuwait, Malaysia and Pakistan, where consumers accused McDonald's of having a pro-Israel stance.

Disney+ has faced boycotts due to its perceived support of Israel, with activists calling for a boycott of the platform. Clothing brand Zara was boycotted after its marketing campaign featured rubble and body bags, leading to protests outside stores in several countries. Critics called the campaign "tone-deaf", forcing the clothing brand to pull it down from all platforms.

Puma has been targeted by boycotts due to its sponsorship of the Israeli Football Association.

Other fast-food chains have also faced boycotts in the Middle East due to their perceived support of Israel. Domino's, Pizza Hut, and KFC have all faced challenges in the region, while Burger King has faced boycotts in Turkey due to its perceived support of Israel. Coca-Cola, too, has faced similar boycotts in Turkey and parts of South Asia.