Explained: Why Peace Deal Before Ceasefire Won't End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

If you're confused about the aims, conduct and outcome of the summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025, you're probably not alone.

As summits go, the meeting broke with many conventions of diplomacy: It was last-minute, it appeared to ignore longstanding protocol and accounts of what happened were conflicting in the days after the early termination of the event.

The Conversation U.S.'s politics editor Naomi Schalit interviewed Donald Heflin, a veteran diplomat now teaching at Tufts University's Fletcher School, to help untangle what happened and what could happen next.

It was a hastily planned summit. Trump said they'd accomplish things that they didn't seem to accomplish. Where do things stand now?

It didn't surprise me or any experienced diplomat that there wasn't a concrete result from the summit.

First, the two parties, Russia and Ukraine, weren't asking to come to the peace table. Neither one of them is ready yet, apparently. Second, the process was flawed. It wasn't prepared well enough in advance, at the secretary of state and foreign minister level. It wasn't prepared at the staff level.

What was a bit of a surprise was the last couple days before the summit, the White House started sending out what I thought were kind of realistic signals. They said, "Hopefully we'll get a ceasefire and then a second set of talks a few weeks in the future, and that'll be the real set of talks."

Now, that's kind of reasonable. That could have happened. That was not a terrible plan. The problem was it didn't happen. And we don't know exactly why it didn't happen.

Reading between the lines, there were a couple problems. The first is the Russians, again, just weren't ready to do this, and they said, "No ceasefire. We want to go straight to permanent peace talks."

Ukraine doesn't want that, and neither do its European allies. Why?

When you do a ceasefire, what normally happens is you leave the warring parties in possession of whatever land their military holds right now. That's just part of the deal. You don't go into a 60- or 90-day ceasefire and say everybody's got to pull back to where they were four years ago.

But if you go to a permanent peace plan, which Putin wants, you've got to decide that people are going to pull back, right? So that's problem number one.

Problem number two is it's clear that Putin is insisting on keeping some of the territory that his troops seized in 2014 and 2022. That's just a non-starter for the Ukrainians.

Is Putin doing that because that really is his bottom line demand, or did he want to blow up these peace talks, and that was a good way to blow them up? It could be either or both.

Russia has made it clear that it wants to keep parts of Ukraine, based on history and ethnic makeup.

The problem is, the world community has made it clear for decades and decades and decades, you don't get what you want by invading the country next door.

Remember in Gulf War I, when Saddam Hussein invaded and swallowed Kuwait and made it the 19th province of Iraq? The U.S. and Europe went in there and kicked him out. Then there are also examples where the U.S. and Europe have told countries, "Don't do this. You do this, it's going to be bad for you."

So if Russia learns that it can invade Ukraine and seize territory and be allowed to keep it, what's to keep them from doing it to some other country? What's to keep some other country from doing it?

You mean the whole world is watching.

Yes. And the other thing the world is watching is the U.S. gave security guarantees to Ukraine in 1994 when they gave up the nuclear weapons they held, as did Europe. The U.S. has, both diplomatically and in terms of arms, supported Ukraine during this war. If the U.S. lets them down, what kind of message does that send about how reliable a partner the U.S. is?

The U.S. has this whole other thing going on the other side of the world where the country is confronting China on various levels. What if the U.S. sends a signal to the Taiwanese, "Hey, you better make the best deal you can with China, because we're not going to back your play."

At least six European leaders are coming to Washington along with Zelenskyy. What does that tell you?

They're presenting a united front to Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to say, "Look, we can't have this. Europe's composed of a bunch of countries. If we get in the situation where one country invades the other and gets to keep the land they took, we can't have it."

President Trump had talked to all of them before the summit, and they probably came away with a strong impression that the U.S. was going for a ceasefire. And then, that didn't happen.

Instead, Trump took Putin's position of going straight to peace talks, no ceasefire.

I don't think they liked it. I think they're coming in to say to him, "No, we have to go to ceasefire first. Then talks and, PS, taking territory and keeping it is terrible precedent. What's to keep Russia from just storming into the three Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania - next? The maps of Europe that were drawn 100 years ago have held. If we're going to let Russia erase a bunch of the borders on the map and incorporate parts, it could really be chaotic."

Where do you see things going?

Until and unless you hear there's a ceasefire, nothing's really happened and the parties are continuing to fight and kill.

What I would look for after the Monday meetings is, does Trump stick to his guns post-Alaska and say, "No, we're gonna have a big, comprehensive peace agreement, and land for peace is on the table."

Or does he kind of swing back towards the European point of view and say, "I really think the first thing we got to have is a ceasefire"?

Even critics of Trump need to acknowledge that he's never been a warmonger. He doesn't like war. He thinks it's too chaotic. He can't control it. No telling what will happen at the other end of war. I think he sincerely wants for the shooting and the killing to stop above all else.

The way you do that is a ceasefire. You have two parties say, "Look, we still hate each other. We still have this really important issue of who controls these territories, but we both agree it's in our best interest to stop the fighting for 60, 90 days while we work on this."

If you don't hear that coming out of the White House into the Monday meetings, this isn't going anywhere.

There are thousands of Ukrainian children who have been taken by Russia - essentially kidnapped. Does that enter into any of these negotiations?

It should. It was a terror tactic.

This could be a place where you can make progress. If Putin said, well, "We still don't want to give you any land, but, yeah, these kids here, you can have them back," it's the kind of thing you throw on the table to show that you're not a bad guy and you are kind of serious about these talks.

Whether they'll do that or not, I don't know. It's really a tragic story.

(Author: Donald Heflin, Executive Director of the Edward R. Murrow Center and Senior Fellow of Diplomatic Practice, The Fletcher School, Tufts University)

(Disclaimer Statement: Donald Heflin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.)

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)