Explained: Why Is South Korea Reportedly Banning iPhones For The Military

The ban will reportedly extend across the entire South Korean military (Representational)

The South Korean military is considering a comprehensive ban on iPhones within its buildings, citing concerns about potential leaks of sensitive information through voice recordings. The decision came after joint meetings held by the army, navy, and air force headquarters, with nationalistic motives also playing a role in favouring homegrown brands over foreign ones, The Korea Herald reported.

Korean Air Force issues directive

The Korean Air Force took the lead in enforcing the widespread ban. In an internal directive issued on April 11, it instructed its personnel to stop using iPhones inside the facilities.

The ban also named other devices capable of recording and sharing voice recordings beyond third-party app controls. In addition to iPhones, other products, including Apple Watches, are also reportedly included in the ban.

The military document stresses the importance of blocking voice recording in all communication scenarios within military buildings, whether formal or informal.

Are Androids banned too?

Android-based devices, particularly those manufactured by Samsung, are exempt from the ban within the South Korean military.

The ban will reportedly extend across the entire South Korean military, with the army reportedly testing similar restrictions. While restrictions on smart devices in secure facilities are common, implementing a total ban is unusual.

How the ban helps local brands

The decision seems to favour local brands such as Samsung, but there still appear to be doubts regarding how well the current security measures work and if they're consistent. If enforced across all military units, the ban would impact nearly 500,000 personnel within the South Korean military.