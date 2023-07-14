After Quiet Quitting, 'Loud Quitting' Is The New Workplace Trend

As per the report, almost one in five of all global employees are actively disengaged.

Phrases like "quiet quitting", "rage applying" and "great resignation" have become viral since last year and have captured the annoyance and frustration of some employees as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their work-life balance. Now, a new trend has emerged in the industry and is known as "Loud Quitting".

As the name suggests, "loud quitting", which is completely opposite to "quiet quitting", refers to the trend where workers are actively disengaged in the job and "they are not afraid to show it", as per a report inFortune Magazine which cited the State of the Global Workplace 2023 Report by Gallup. The report assessed more than 1.2 lakh employees across the globe and concluded that roughly 18 per cent or almost one in five of all global employees are actively disengaged.

Gallup explained in their report, "These employees take actions that directly harm the organisation, undercutting its goals and opposing its leaders." An example of the same can include an employee posting negative things about their employer before sending out a resignation mail.

According to Fortune, loud quitters seem more dangerous as they not only express negative emotions about their boss but also drag the organisation down before they leave. "They aren't just unhappy at work. They are resentful that their needs aren't being met and are acting out their unhappiness. Every day, these workers potentially undermine what their engaged coworkers accomplish," the Gallup report noted.

Discussing the reason behind the same, the report noted that at some point during the course of employment, the employee feels that they are not suitable for their profile or are "unengaged by their manager". "At some point along the way, the trust between employee and employer was severely broken. Or the employee has been woefully mismatched to a role, causing constant crises," Gallup added. However, they said that the management is mostly at fault, adding that the manager is responsible for 70 per cent of the team's involvement.

Gallup further commented, "Poor management leads to lost customers and lost profits, but it also leads to miserable lives. It added that "having a job you hate is worse than being unemployed".