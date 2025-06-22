All About Tomahawk Missiles US Used In Strikes On Iran's Nuclear Sites

The US has entered Israel's war with Iran, launching precision strikes on Tehran's key nuclear facilities using Tomahawk cruise missiles and GBU-57 bunker busters. The targeted sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, were hit in what President Donald Trump called a "clear warning," adding that harsher attacks could follow if Iran rejects peace.

What Are Tomahawk Missiles?

The Tomahawk missile is a long-range, all-weather, subsonic cruise missile primarily used by the United States Navy and Royal Navy. Designed for precise strikes against high-value or heavily defended targets, it can be launched from both ships and submarines. With its low-altitude flight path and advanced guidance systems, the Tomahawk can navigate complex terrain and evade enemy air defences.

Tomahawk Missiles: Origins

The Tomahawk was first conceptualised in the early 1970s as a Cold War-era weapon capable of delivering nuclear or conventional payloads. Developed by General Dynamics and later Raytheon, it entered service in 1983.

Tomahawk Missiles: Design

Tomahawk missiles are around 5.6 metres (18.4 feet) long without boosters and weigh up to 1,600 kg. They cruise at subsonic speeds of 880 kmph and fly as low as 30-50 metres to avoid radar detection. The missile can reach targets more than 1,600 km away, depending on the variant. Warhead options include unitary high-explosive payloads and cluster munitions, while earlier variants included nuclear warheads, which have since been retired.

How Do Tomahawk Missiles Work?

The Tomahawk uses a mix of smart navigation systems to find its way with high accuracy. It relies on GPS and an Inertial Navigation System (INS) to stay on course. To hit the target precisely, it uses TERCOM, which compares the land below with pre-loaded maps, and DSMAC, which matches real-world images with what it sees on the ground. Modern versions also have data links, so the missile's path can be changed mid-flight, letting it loiter, switch targets, or abort the mission if needed.

Tomahawk missiles can be launched from both warships and submarines.

Tomahawk Missiles: Combat Use In History