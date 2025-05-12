Explained: The Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the rapper and music mogul who discovered world-famous artists and helped bring the genre into the mainstream, went on trial in New York on Monday on charges that he ran a two-decade racketeering and sex trafficking conspiracy.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing. Here is what you need to know about the case in Manhattan federal court:

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES?

Combs faces one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, and two counts of transporting for prostitution - all felonies.

Combs could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. He faces up to 25 years for racketeering, 15 to life for sex trafficking and up to 10 years for transporting for prostitution.

Prosecutors must prove all elements of each count beyond a reasonable doubt, meaning the evidence must be so clear that no reasonable person would have any doubt about the defendant's guilt.

All 12 jurors must vote unanimously to convict on each count.

WHAT DO THE PROSECUTORS ALLEGE?

Prosecutors with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office say that for two decades, Combs used his business empire to lure women into his orbit with promises of romantic relationships or financial support, then violently coerced them to take part in days-long, drug-fueled sexual performances known as "Freak Offs".

In court papers, prosecutors allege Combs kept his victims obedient by drugging and blackmailing them. He is also accused of kidnapping a person at gunpoint, dropping a Molotov cocktail into a car and hitting, choking and dragging victims in acts of violence dating back to the 1990s.

Prosecutors say they found a cache of guns, including multiple assault rifles - one with its serial number punched out - and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil, which prosecutors say were used in the Freak Offs.

WHAT IS COMBS' DEFENCE?

Combs' defence lawyers argue that the sex described by prosecutors was consensual and that there was nothing illegal about his "swinger" lifestyle.

His defence team will likely attack the credibility of his accusers during cross-examination, but legal experts say Combs' lawyers could face an uphill battle if the accusers' testimony is persuasive and establishes a pattern of behaviour by Combs.

Combs' lawyers have signalled they intend to argue the women had financial incentives to falsely accuse him of abuse and say they have evidence the accusers were not candid with investigators.

Prosecutors plan to show the jury a hotel surveillance video showing Combs kicking and dragging one of his accusers in a hallway, but Combs' lawyers say the video, first published by CNN, was edited to look as damning as possible and lacks context.

WHO IS EXPECTED TO TESTIFY?

Three, possibly four, accusers are expected to testify, including Combs' former girlfriend Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie. A video released by CNN in May 2024 appears to show Combs violently assaulting Ventura at a hotel in Los Angeles in 2016, an incident he publicly apologised for after the video was released.

The three other accusers are expected to testify under pseudonyms.

It is unclear whether Combs will testify. Defence lawyers often advise their clients not to take the stand because doing so exposes them to cross-examination by prosecutors.

The bulk of the trial testimony will likely come from investigators and expert witnesses.

HOW LONG WILL THE TRIAL LAST?

Prosecutors expect the trial to last eight to 10 weeks, which is within the typical range for single defendants in racketeering cases. The case has drawn intense media coverage because of Combs' fame.

WHAT OTHER LEGAL TROUBLES DOES COMBS FACE?

Combs has also been accused of sexual assault and rape in more than 50 civil lawsuits, including one by an accuser who says he was 10 years old at the time of the alleged assault.

Combs has denied the allegations in the civil cases, which seek monetary damages.

