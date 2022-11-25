Explained In 5 Points: Verified Twitter Accounts To Come In 3 Colours

The verified badge will have different colours, depending on the category of the account.

Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates, Mr Musk said.

All verified individual humans will have the same blue check, as the boundary of what constitutes notable is otherwise too subjective, Mr Musk said.

Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an organisation if verified as such by that organisation.