Explained: How US' New Missile Will Be A Game Changer In Indo-Pacific

AIM-174B derivative of the Raytheon SM-6 surface-to-air missile operated out of US naval platforms.

The US has deployed its new long-range air-to-air missile that could potentially disrupt the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific in the US-China 'Cold War'. The AIM-174B missile, onboard the US Navy's F-18 Super Hornet, as seen in many pictures, is known to have an operational range of approximately 400 km.

The AIM-174B derivative of the Raytheon SM-6 surface-to-air missile operated out of US naval platforms. The SM-6 is a multi-role missile used for anti-air warfare, anti-ballistic missiles, and anti-surface warfare.

The AIM-174B was reportedly first spotted during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, the world's largest naval exercise with 26 participants. The missile was attached to a hardpoint under the wings of the Super Hornet, garnering attention due to its potential to disrupt the balance of power in the air.

All About AIM-17B

Air Interceptor Missile (AIM)-174B is the air-to-air version of the SM-6 missile. It is readily available due to the existing production line for the SM-6 missile. The Raytheon SM-6 missile has a booster stage, which propels the missile into the air, followed by a solid rocket booster and sustainer motor of the missile work to hit the target.

The SM-6 weighs around 1,500 kilograms, while the AIM-174 weighs approximately 850 kg due to no booster motor. The US Navy's new missile has a speed of Mach 3.5, i.e. 3.5 times the speed of sound. The missile is considered to be a direct equivalent of the Russian Rh-37 Vympel long-range hypersonic air-to-air missile with a range of 400 km and the Chinese PL-15 long-range missile has a range of 300-350 km.

The SM-6 missile is three missiles in one

Photo Credit: Image credit: www.rtx.com/raytheon

China PLA Navy has reportedly deployed an advanced version of PL-15, the PL-17 missile, with a range of 400 km. The last dedicated long-range air-to-air missile the US Navy had was the AIM-54 Phoenix for the F-14 Tomcat. The fighter jet and the missile were out of service in 2004.

Why air-to-air missiles in the age of stealth fighters?

The US and China are extensively building new generation stealth fighter jets that can evade enemy radars by going undetected and striking inside their territory. The US began with the F-117 Nighthawk fighter bomber, then the F-22 Raptor and now the F-35, the most advanced fighter jet in the world.

China is not behind with its Chengdu J-20 fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.

When stealth fighters can avoid detection, then why are nations focusing on long-range air-to-air missiles? The answer is fear. China developed the PL-15 long-range missile, which can be deployed on the J-20, meaning, now a stealth fighter can strike targets from far away without getting detected. Recently, the PL-17 was deployed on its J-16 fourth-generation fighter. China's move shifted the balance of power in the air in the volatile region of East Asia.

P-15 is reportedly capable of destroying targets at a distance of 300km

Photo Credit: premium.globalsecurity.org

A stealthy Chinese aircraft could theoretically spot non-stealthy U.S. aircraft and shoot them down well outside the range where they could even fight back, Reuters reported, quoting Kelly Grieco, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center.

Even US stealth aircraft might be forced to fly dangerously close to fire their missiles. "If a Chinese fighter can outrange an American fighter, it means they can get the first shot," she said. "It's hard to outrun something that's travelling at Mach 4."

The AIM-174B was quickly developed to address this need. Now, US fighter jets can target Chinese military installations from long range, avoiding the danger of flying close to the targets.

Justin Bronk, an airpower and technology expert at London's Royal United Services Institute, told Reuters that China is developing long-range missiles, but the radar of launching aircraft may not be able to spot targets at such distances. "If you go too big and too heavy on missiles, then you end up trading off fuel," he said.

An Airborne Warning and Control (AWAC) aircraft acts as an aerial command centre during combat, and combat patrol missions. These aircraft detect the enemy from long range. The new missiles will be tasked to strike high-value targets like the AWACs as well.

The Island Chains

A potential direct military face-off between the US and China could happen near the South China Sea, a major transit route for maritime trade and the US Navy. China has threatened Taiwan with a military invasion and in the event of a full-blown Chinese assault, the US is bound by law to defend Taiwan.

The Taiwan Relations Act mandates that the US have a policy to provide Taiwan with arms of a defensive character".

American Foreign Policy statesman John Foster Dulles presented the Island Chain Strategy to keep a check on USSR and Chinese expansion by establishing military bases on the West Pacific. The USSR collapsed in 1991, but the Chinese economic and military expansion made the strategy important.

It works on several lines of defence for the US to stop any military invasion. The strategy has its roots in World War II when Imperial Japan took over most of East Asia and attacked Pearl Harbour, effectively bringing the US to the war.

Any military conflict around the South China Sea will fall within the First Island Chain, which comprises the Kuril Island, claimed by Japan but under Russian control, the Japanese archipelago, Taiwan, the north Philippines, and Borneo.

The First Island Chain is an important geopolitically important boundary for the US area with vast amounts of natural resources and economic significance. Any conflict would mean the US operating close to China.

The First Island Chain is the first line of defence for the US

Photo Credit: www.960cyber.afrc.af.mil

The US would come even closer to China if Beijing invaded Taiwan. An AIM-174B missile would keep its aircraft carriers and fighter jets at a safer distance and put PLA hunting ships and aircraft carriers out of range. Reuters reported quoting a Taiwan-based strategist that this would increase the likelihood of the US directly getting involved in a military conflict with China over Taiwan.

The game-changer missile would push the US further into the South China Sea region therefore titling the equation, which as of now remains in China's favour.

India And Its Air-to-Air Missile Arsenal

India has developed the Astra Mk1 beyond visual range air-to-air missile that is operational and mounted on the Su-30MKI fighter jet. The Astra Mk1 has a speed of Mach 4.5 with a range of 100 kilometres. The Astra Mk2 and Mk3 are under trial but are far behind what the US and China have.

The use of extremely long-range BVR missiles is based on the requirements of the Indian Air Force or Indian Navy unlike the US and China. The Astra Mk1 is operational on Su-30MKI so at present only the IAF operates the missile but later it will be developed for other aircraft too. India operates the Russian Novator KS-172 and the French MICA air-to-air missile.